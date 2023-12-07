© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published December 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST

On today's episode of Stateside, we took a deeper look at the expanding group of students utilizing schools of choice in Michigan. We also heard from a Detroit-based poet about his craft, and the all-city poetry showcase he's hosting this weekend. Then, new legislation that affects how schools evaluate teachers, and what they mean for both educators and students alike. We wrapped up today's show with a conversation with the funeral director reviving Detroit's iconic confectionary shop , Dutch Girl Donuts.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Isabel Lohman, education reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Joel Fluent Greene, Detroit based poet; author; event producer
  • Hannah Dellinger, reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Paddy Lynch, new owner of Dutch Girl Donuts; funeral director for Lynch & Sons; owner of The Schvitz
Tags
Stateside schools of choiceK-12poetrymichigan poetsteacher evaluationteachersDetroit businessrevitalization
