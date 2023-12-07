Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

On today's episode of Stateside, we took a deeper look at the expanding group of students utilizing schools of choice in Michigan. We also heard from a Detroit-based poet about his craft, and the all-city poetry showcase he's hosting this weekend. Then, new legislation that affects how schools evaluate teachers, and what they mean for both educators and students alike. We wrapped up today's show with a conversation with the funeral director reviving Detroit's iconic confectionary shop , Dutch Girl Donuts.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

