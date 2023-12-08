© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published December 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, it’s been more than two years since a 15-year-old student opened fire in the hallways of Oxford High School, killing four of his classmates. The sentencing hearing for the shooter, who has pleaded guilty to all charges, was held today. We spoke with reporter Beenish Ahmed.

Then, a story about a midwestern fish causing ecological chaos halfway around the world.

And, the podcast Ride of Passage returns with the story of Matt Parker and his solo ride across the country on horseback.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter
  • Ellie Katz (producer) & Dan Wanshura (host), Points North podcast from IPR
  • Laura Weber Davis, executive producer of Stateside
