Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST

On today's Stateside, community gun buy-back programs in Michigan can be popular, but just where do those firearms end up? We heard details from a New York Times report. Then twin brothers shared their joyous journey of playing music for young people together for decades. And a new, U-M study found that many of Michigan's farm workers continue to face big obstacles and intense working conditions.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mike McIntire, New York Times reporter
  • San and Laz Slomovitz, twin brothers of the musical duo, Gemini
  • Alexis Handal, associate professor of global public health, and an associate professor of epidemiology at the U-M School of Public Health
  • Lisbeth Iglesias-Rios, researcher with the U-M School of Public Health
Tags
Stateside gungunsgun controlmichigan gun ownersMichigan gun lawsgun buy back programsmichigan's childrenmusiciansMigrant Workersmigrant labormigrant workerMigrant Farm WorkersMichigan farmsFarm workersMichigan agricultureagriculture
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
