Stateside: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023
On today's Stateside, community gun buy-back programs in Michigan can be popular, but just where do those firearms end up? We heard details from a New York Times report. Then twin brothers shared their joyous journey of playing music for young people together for decades. And a new, U-M study found that many of Michigan's farm workers continue to face big obstacles and intense working conditions.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Mike McIntire, New York Times reporter
- San and Laz Slomovitz, twin brothers of the musical duo, Gemini
- Alexis Handal, associate professor of global public health, and an associate professor of epidemiology at the U-M School of Public Health
- Lisbeth Iglesias-Rios, researcher with the U-M School of Public Health