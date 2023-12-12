Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

On today's Stateside, we heard from a metro Detroit rabbi about how Hanukkah feels for her congregation this year, as well as why it's important to her to continue calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Next, the co-founder of a multidisciplinary small press based in Dearborn joined us to talk about the independent printmaking industry and her work with Arab, Muslim and other marginalized creators. Then, a proposed state law that would require insurance parity for mental health care did not come up for a vote in the legislative session. We discussed the impacts of this decision by lawmakers, and what kinds of things these families often encounter as they are dealing with insurance companies.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

