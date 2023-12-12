Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023
On today's Stateside, we heard from a metro Detroit rabbi about how Hanukkah feels for her congregation this year, as well as why it's important to her to continue calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Next, the co-founder of a multidisciplinary small press based in Dearborn joined us to talk about the independent printmaking industry and her work with Arab, Muslim and other marginalized creators. Then, a proposed state law that would require insurance parity for mental health care did not come up for a vote in the legislative session. We discussed the impacts of this decision by lawmakers, and what kinds of things these families often encounter as they are dealing with insurance companies.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Rabbi Alana Alpert, rabbi of Congregation T'chiyah
- Aya Krisht, co-founder of Maamoul Press
- Jennifer Brookland, Report for America corps member covering children's health for the Detroit Free Press
- Rachel Murray, parent and youth mental health advocate