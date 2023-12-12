© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published December 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we heard from a metro Detroit rabbi about how Hanukkah feels for her congregation this year, as well as why it's important to her to continue calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Next, the co-founder of a multidisciplinary small press based in Dearborn joined us to talk about the independent printmaking industry and her work with Arab, Muslim and other marginalized creators. Then, a proposed state law that would require insurance parity for mental health care did not come up for a vote in the legislative session. We discussed the impacts of this decision by lawmakers, and what kinds of things these families often encounter as they are dealing with insurance companies.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rabbi Alana Alpert, rabbi of Congregation T'chiyah
  • Aya Krisht, co-founder of Maamoul Press
  • Jennifer Brookland, Report for America corps member covering children's health for the Detroit Free Press
  • Rachel Murray, parent and youth mental health advocate
Tags
Stateside hanukkahIsrael/Gaza 2023storytellingMichigan artistschildren's mental healthhealth coverage
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content