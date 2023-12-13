© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, an infectious disease expert updated us on how Michigan is doing as RSV, flu and COVID-19 make their seasonal rounds. After that, we heard an engaging conversation about the need to reimagine how power structures and class designation correlate and how past and current movements are connected. Then host April Baer shared her episode of Dough Dynasty. It focuses on how technology pushed the pizza industry into the future.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Preeti Malani, professor of infectious diseases at Michigan Medicine
  • Michael Zweig, author of Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism, founding director of the Center for the Study of Working Class Life
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
