Stateside
Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we spoke with a journalist and photographer who have spent the last year documenting the life of a drug addict to increase awareness of the drug addiction crisis. Next, we detailed the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority's program that aims to repair houses in Delray, the community on the Michigan side of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Wrapping up today's show, we heard incredible tales from the pizza trail told by former pizza delivery drivers.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Georgea Kovanis, opioids reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Mandi Wright, photojournalist, Detroit Free Press
  • Heather Grondin, chief relations officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority
drugs addiction windsor detroit bridge authority construction Gordie Howe Bridge pizza
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
