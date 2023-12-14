Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Today on Stateside, we spoke with a journalist and photographer who have spent the last year documenting the life of a drug addict to increase awareness of the drug addiction crisis. Next, we detailed the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority's program that aims to repair houses in Delray, the community on the Michigan side of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Wrapping up today's show, we heard incredible tales from the pizza trail told by former pizza delivery drivers.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

