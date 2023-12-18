Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, we looked at the history of solidarity within the UAW, why it matters, and why many workers say tiered wages have undermined solidarity today. Then, we covered a Michigan theater's dementia friendly movie screening. Additionally, this past month marked the 145th anniversary of Michigan's first phone book. We talked about what that book looks like, as well as the importance of phone books in archival work. Wrapping up today's show, we launched the first episode of our pizza podcast, Dough Dynasty! This first episode covers the Domino's origin story, pizza's Italian roots, its subsequent popularization in America, and more.

