Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023
Today on Stateside, we got a year-end review of Detroit's best food, beverage, and restaurant news from Detroit Free Press food critic Lyndsay Green. And we talked to chefs on the cutting edge of Detroit-style pizza in episode four of Dough Dynasty.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Lyndsay C. Green, restaurant and dining critic at the Detroit Free Press
- Scott Wiener, columnist for Pizza Today Magazine
- Karen Dybis, author of “Detroit Style Pizza: A Doughtown History.”
- Akunna Olumba, chef and co-owner of Detroit Pizza Bar
- Stephen Henderson, journalist and founding editor of Bridge Detroit
- Ali Beydoun, owner of Sicily’s Pizzeria in Detroit
- Sam Mothe, owner of Mama Pizza in Ypsilanti