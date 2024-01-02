© 2024 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

January 2, 2024

Today on Stateside, after a memorable regular season and the Rose Bowl victory over Alabama yesterday evening, we talked all things Michigan football with John U. Bacon. Next, we addressed questions about surrogacy laws in Michigan, and what's to come of last year's bill package aimed at legalizing surrogacy contracts and creating parameters around parentage. Wrapping up today's show, a look back at the late Amp Fiddler's momentous music career and the legacy he leaves behind in Detroit and around the world.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • John U. Bacon, sports commentator and analyst for Michigan Radio
  • Adam Taylor, mentor for Michigan Medicine's peer mentor program
  • Sam Beaubien, Will Sessions bandleader and founder
