Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 3, 2024 at 3:31 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we covered leadership disagreements within Michigan's Republican Party in 2023, with disputes over whether or not Kristina Karamo should be removed as the state party chair, and how those disagreements might play out in this election year. Next, we revisited a conversation with mixed-media collage artist Judy Bowman, whose vibrant work highlights the richness and joy in America's Black culture.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jonathan Oosting, political reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Judy Bowman, mixed-media collage artist
Stateside Michigan Republican PartyKristina KaramoMichigan artistsBlack artists
