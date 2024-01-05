© 2024 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 5, 2024 at 3:50 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, the importance of auto shows is in flux. Next, we detailed the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority's announcement that the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge will be delayed a year. We wrapped the show with a long form conversation from the studio of a mixed-medium artist based in Traverse City.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jamie LaReauDetroit Free Press auto industry reporter
  • Heather Grondin, chief relations officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority
  • Rufus Snoddy, painter, sculptor based in Traverse City
Stateside auto industryauto salesdomestic auto industryStellantisGMGordie Howe BridgeTraverse Citysculpture
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
