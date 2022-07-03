TWTS: Ten years later, we haven't run out of words

As we celebrate the country's birthday this week, That's What They Say is celebrating ten years of episodes.

When Professor Anne Curzan and former Michigan Radio Weekend Edition host Rina Miller began That's What They Say in 2012, no one knew whether a show about language and grammar would resonate with listeners. Ten years, a new co-host, and hundreds of listener questions later, the show is still going strong.

Thanks for supporting That's What They Say over the years. So much of our material comes from our listeners, and we hope you'll continue sending us your questions and thoughts about language. The show truly wouldn't be the same without you.

To hear our reflections on the last decade of That's What They Say, including a look back at some of the show's earliest episodes, listen to the audio above.