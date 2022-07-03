© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
twts-mr__1__0.png
That's What They Say

TWTS: Ten years later, we haven't run out of words

Published July 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
twts.jpg

As we celebrate the country's birthday this week, That's What They Say is celebrating ten years of episodes.

When Professor Anne Curzan and former Michigan Radio Weekend Edition host Rina Miller began That's What They Say in 2012, no one knew whether a show about language and grammar would resonate with listeners. Ten years, a new co-host, and hundreds of listener questions later, the show is still going strong.

Thanks for supporting That's What They Say over the years. So much of our material comes from our listeners, and we hope you'll continue sending us your questions and thoughts about language. The show truly wouldn't be the same without you.

To hear our reflections on the last decade of That's What They Say, including a look back at some of the show's earliest episodes, listen to the audio above.

Tags

That's What They Say language
Stay Connected
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Kruth
Rebecca Kruth is the host of Weekend Edition at Michigan Radio. She also co-hosts Michigan Radio’s weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Kruth
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content