© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentary
That's What They Say

TWTS: A "near miss" always misses

By Rebecca Kruth,
Anne Curzan
Published October 15, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT

If someone told you they had a near miss with another vehicle while they were driving to work, how would you react?

Some of you might breathe a sigh of relief and tell them you’re glad nothing happened. Others might want to know whether the car was totaled. If you’re in the latter camp, your friend might be confused.

That’s because a “near miss” doesn’t actually hit anything.

We’re not here to argue whether that definition makes sense, but we can certainly empathize with our listener Irene Rosen, who says, “It drives me crazy when the expression ‘near miss’ is used when referring to an actual miss. Shouldn't it be ‘near hit’?”

It could be a near hit, but it’s not. It’s a near miss. That’s because “near miss” is an idiom, and idioms mean what they mean. And this one has very much entrenched itself into the language.

In the Merriam-Webster dictionary, you’ll likely find three different definitions for “near miss.” The first is “a miss,” as in a bomb that misses its target but still hits close enough to cause damage.

The second meaning is “a narrowly averted collision.” The third meaning is metaphorical, as in “something that falls just short of success.”

The phrase “near miss” goes back to military usage and took off during World War II. It referred to a bomb exploding, for example, close enough to a ship to cause damage but not to actually sink it.

Today though, the idea that damage is caused by a near miss is fairly obsolete. A “near miss” is a near hit, a near collision.

People trying to argue the other side of this logic will say that a “near miss” is a hit. It almost missed, but it didn’t. It was a close miss, but it wasn’t a miss, therefore, it was a hit.

However, as we’ve said before, idioms mean what they mean. And the idiom “near miss” means a near collision.

Tags
That's What They Say language
Stay Connected
Rebecca Kruth
Rebecca Kruth is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Radio. She also co-hosts Michigan Radio’s weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Kruth
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Related Content