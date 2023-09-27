Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, we covered President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's visits to Michigan this week — and what their respective positions on the UAW strike could mean to voters. In the baseball world, this is the first season the Tigers have broadcasted their games in Spanish. We discussed the importance of these broadcasts for Spanish-speaking communities as well as the general public. Then, we highlighted a unique thrift store in Lansing focused on witchy finds, combined with a local art gallery for dark art.

