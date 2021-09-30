Survivors of abuse by Nassar, Anderson push for law changes

Bipartisan bills are advancing in Michigan’s Legislature to give people more time to sue over sexual abuse.

The proposals are a response to hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by deceased University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson, and stems from a bipartisan effort to ensure the decades-long sexual abuse of hundreds of female athletes by former sports doctor Larry Nassar can't happen again. Since Nassar's convictions, hundreds of men and women have accused Anderson of molestation.

Victims of sexual abuse and lawmakers have testified in support of the legislation that would give accusers more time to sue for damages. The legislation also would take away immunity for governmental bodies that knew or should have known about criminal sexual misconduct.

Jon Vaughn, now in his 50s, says he was assaulted repeatedly by the late Anderson. Vaughn told Michigan’s House Oversight Committee he didn’t realize what was going on when he was a young football player ordered to see Anderson for physicals.

“I was an ignorant and naive 18, 19, and 20-year old like hundreds of other scholarship athletes. Blue collar kids who did not know what was and what

was not proper medical care.”

Editor's note: U of M holds Michigan Radio's license.