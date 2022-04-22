© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Social Justice

Sharpton demands name of Grand Rapids police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya

Michigan Radio
Published April 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT
al-sharpton.png
At funeral services for Patrick Lyoya Friday, Rev. Al Sharpton demanded that the Grand Rapids Police Department release the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is demanding that authorities release the name of the Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle.

Sharpton spoke Friday at Lyoya's funeral and renewed the call for transparency made by Lyoya's family.

He said, "We want his name!" and said authorities cannot set a precedent of withholding the names of officers who kill people unless the officer is charged.

The Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids was filled to its capacity of 1,000 for the funeral.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
