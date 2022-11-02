© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Lawsuit alleges Ann Arbor Public Schools discriminated against student based on views on Prop 3

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published November 2, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT
Skyline High School in Ann Arbor

A high school student and his father are suing an Ann Arbor high school for allegedly violating the student's First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit, filed by the Thomas More Law Center, claims the student's extra curricular group was denied access to the school's public address system based on his political views.

The lawsuit alleges the Skyline Republican Club was told it couldn't use the school's public address system to encourage students to sign up to fight Proposal 3, which seeks to place the right to abortion in the Michigan constitution.

But the lawsuit claims other groups were allowed to make similar public addresses last year — including the school's National Organization for Women's Club, which urged students to wear pink on a certain day to show support for the federal abortion-rights protections in Roe v. Wade, and another group, which encouraged students to sign up for Planned Parenthood's Peer Education program.

Ann Arbor Public Schools said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
