Memorial unveiled in Detroit honoring Civil Right activist Viola Liuzzo and her friend Sarah Evans

A monument was unveiled in Detroit today - to honor Viola Liuzzo - a white mother who was killed during the civil rights movement, along with her best friend Sarah Evans who helped raise Liuzzo’s kids after her death.

The 7-foot, two-sided monument has “Sisters in Life- Sisters in Struggle” written across the top a photo of each woman.

The other side of the monument reads “It’s Everybody’s Fight” and has a LIFE magazine cover as well as names of other Michiganders who, like Liuzzo, headed down to Selma in 1965 to register voters.

While driving an activist from Selma to Montgomery, Liuzzo was murdered by members of the Ku Klux Klan. Officials say she was the only known white woman killed during the civil rights movement.

Reverend Wendell Anthony is the president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP.

“Violet Russo died at the age of 39. Martin died at the age of 39. Malcolm died at the age of 39. Their lives were not given. Their lives were taken. They took their lives for us,” Anthony said during a ceremony honoring Liuzzo and Evans.

The memorial is in a park on Detroit’s west side also named after Liuzzo.

Evans great Grandson Tyrone Green Jr. spoke at the unveiling.

“I didn't know what type of legacy that she was leaving behind for us. I wish I could have asked two more questions. I wish I would have sat down with her and had conversations,” he said.

His father, Tyrone Green Sr., also spoke.

“When God put two angels together, can’t nothing but something good come out of that. They knew what love was.”

The monument is at Viola Liuzzo Park, 20087 Winthrop, Detroit, MI 48235.

