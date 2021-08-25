Solutions Journalism

Latest Stories
-
A potential second tragedy is looming for Michigan auto accident survivors with brain and spinal cord injuries. On July 1, Michigan's new auto insurance…
-
For quadriplegic car crash survivors, July 1 could be start of second tragedyUpdated 06/07/21 12:21 pm A potential second tragedy is looming for Michigan auto accident survivors with brain and spinal cord injuries. On July 1,…
-
Updated: 05/07/2021Misty Evans stands in her client Ric’s living room in Midland, helping him pick out a record to play on the turntable.“Which one do you…
-
Caregivers are in short supply due to a rapidly growing older population that is living longer and requiring more assistance. The caregivers who step up,…
-
Living alone in a Grand Rapids apartment, 84-year-old Nancy Klomparens clings to her independence — and has the injuries to show for it.Poor eyesight…
-
Like home care agencies across the country, New York City’s Cooperative Home Care Associates faced a nagging challenge: How to hire and retain quality…