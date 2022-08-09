-
The University of Michigan has cut ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson. Pearson's contract expired after last season and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program.
On today's show, an organizer for a high minimum wage talked about a recent court victory. Then, a local artist explained her new display at the U-M's STAMPS gallery. Plus, we spoke with two sailors and heard Doug Tribou's interview with GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan D. Kelly.
Major League Baseball opened the 2022 season Thursday. The Tigers will play their first game of the year Friday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
Michigan men's and women's basketball head to next round of NCAA tournament, Michigan hockey and women's gymnastics cinch Big Ten titles.
The Michigan State and Michigan men, and the Michigan women have all earned NCAA basketball tournament bids.
University of Michigan and Big Ten Conference agreed on the disciplinary action, which includes a $40,000 fine.
Despite his lasting fame as a racehorse, not many know about Seabiscuit's beginnings in Michigan. Historian Mike Howard joins to talk Seabiscuit's legacy and ties to the Buick brand.
Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon talks to Morning Edition host Doug Tribou about news that University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh will stay with the Wolverines after missing out on an NFL opening.
One University of Michigan student talked to Stateside about why the firing of former university president Mark Schlissel is no laughing matter. Also, one former collegiate athlete shared her struggle with eating disorders. And a filmmaker talked about his journey following a beloved pair of piping plovers.
The University of Michigan has reached a settlement with survivors of Dr. Robert Anderson, a physician who worked in sports medicine and the University health system for 37 years and is accused of sexually abusing more than a thousand students. We talked to a reporter and a lawyer representing some of the survivors about the details.
As the Omicron variant continues to spread across Michigan, a superintendent and a professor of public health join us to discuss COVID in schools and updated pandemic policies. Also, we take a look back into the rich history of hockey in Michigan.
The Michigan Wolverines ended their football season with a 34-11 loss to Georgia on New Year's Eve at the Orange Bowl. The Michigan State Spartans finished their season with a 31-21 win over Pittsburgh on December 30 at the Peach Bowl.