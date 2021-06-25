© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
Morning Edition logo
Morning Edition
Weekday mornings on Michigan Radio, Doug Tribou hosts NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to news radio program in the country.

John U. Bacon looks at allegations UM's Schembechler knew about Anderson's sexual abuse

Michigan Radio | By John U. Bacon,
Doug Tribou
Published June 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT
University of Michigan Stadium
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio

Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon joins Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to talk about some of the top stories in the world of sports.

In this conversation: 

  • The Pistons came out on top in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. John looks back at how it worked out in 1970, the last time Detroit had the league's top pick.
  • The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously against the NCAA on the issue of education-related benefits for athletes. John explains the possible effects of the decision.

Also, John discusses his new article about Dr. Robert Anderson's serial sexual abuse of patients at the University of Michigan and what former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler knew about it.

Further reading: "Dr. Anderson’s Abuse and UM Athletics: What We Know, and Don’t Know" by John U. Bacon

Editor's note: In full disclosure, John U. Bacon co-authored a book with Bo Schembechler that was published in 2007, shortly after his death.

John's views are his own and do not reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder the University of Michigan.

Tags

SportsUniversity of Michiganncaadetroit pistonsJohn U. BaconU.S. Supreme CourtBo SchembechlerMorning EditionDr. Robert Anderson
John U. Bacon
John U. Bacon has worked nearly three decades as a writer, a public speaker, and a college instructor, winning awards for all three.
See stories by John U. Bacon
Doug Tribou
Doug Tribou joined the Michigan Radio staff as the host of Morning Edition in June 2016. Doug first moved to Michigan in 2015 when he was awarded a Knight-Wallace journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
See stories by Doug Tribou
Related Content