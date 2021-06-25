John U. Bacon looks at allegations UM's Schembechler knew about Anderson's sexual abuse

Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon joins Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to talk about some of the top stories in the world of sports.

The Pistons came out on top in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. John looks back at how it worked out in 1970, the last time Detroit had the league's top pick.

came out on top in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. John looks back at how it worked out in 1970, the last time Detroit had the league's top pick. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously against the NCAA on the issue of education-related benefits for athletes. John explains the possible effects of the decision.

Also, John discusses his new article about Dr. Robert Anderson's serial sexual abuse of patients at the University of Michigan and what former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler knew about it.

Further reading: "Dr. Anderson’s Abuse and UM Athletics: What We Know, and Don’t Know" by John U. Bacon

Editor's note: In full disclosure, John U. Bacon co-authored a book with Bo Schembechler that was published in 2007, shortly after his death.

John's views are his own and do not reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder the University of Michigan.