Stateside: Nassar’s Olympic shadow; custom paddleboards; Michigan farmers and Cuba

Today on Stateside, a conversation about how the legacy of abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is changing our conversation on athlete health at this year's Olympics. Then, a Michigan man turns his paddleboard-making hobby into a full-time career, and we learn about the patchwork regulations on using paddleboards on Michigan lakes. And finally, what Michigan farmers could gain from a shift in U.S. relations with Cuba.

Five years after Larry Nassar’s arrest, a different tone to conversations about gymnasts' health

Marisa Kwiatkowski is an investigative reporter for USA Today. She formerly worked for the Indianapolis Star and has been reporting on Larry Nassar's abuse since 2015.

Floating works of art: The hobby to profession journey of a Petoskey-based custom paddleboard maker

Jason Thelen is the founder of Little Bay Boards, a custom paddleboard shop in Petoskey.

What are Michigan’s rules when it comes to paddleboards?

Ivan Perez is a conservation officer with Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources.

What Michigan farmers could gain from a shift in U.S. relations with Cuba

