Stateside: Nassar’s Olympic shadow; custom paddleboards; Michigan farmers and Cuba
Today on Stateside, a conversation about how the legacy of abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is changing our conversation on athlete health at this year’s Olympics. Then, a Michigan man turns his paddleboard-making hobby into a full-time career, and we learn about the patchwork regulations on using paddleboards on Michigan lakes. And finally, what Michigan farmers could gain from a shift in U.S. relations with Cuba.[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
Listen to the full show above or find individual interviews below.
Five years after Larry Nassar’s arrest, a different tone to conversations about gymnasts' health
- Marisa Kwiatkowski is an investigative reporter for USA Today. She formerly worked for the Indianapolis Star and has been reporting on Larry Nassar's abuse since 2015.
Floating works of art: The hobby to profession journey of a Petoskey-based custom paddleboard maker
- Jason Thelen is the founder of Little Bay Boards, a custom paddleboard shop in Petoskey.
What are Michigan’s rules when it comes to paddleboards?
- Ivan Perez is a conservation officer with Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources.
What Michigan farmers could gain from a shift in U.S. relations with Cuba
- Chuck Lippstreu is president of the Michigan Agri-Business Association.
- Felix Sharpe Caballero is a Cuban American living in Mid-Michigan. He’s an advocate for change in U.S. policy toward Cuba and outreach to the Cuban people.