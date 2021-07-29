© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Nassar’s Olympic shadow; custom paddleboards; Michigan farmers and Cuba

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published July 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT
People hanging out along the water in Havana
Mercedes Mejia
/
Michigan Radio

Today on Stateside, a conversation about how the legacy of abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is changing our conversation on athlete health at this year’s Olympics. Then, a Michigan man turns his paddleboard-making hobby into a full-time career, and we learn about the patchwork regulations on using paddleboards on Michigan lakes. And finally, what Michigan farmers could gain from a shift in U.S. relations with Cuba.[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Listen to the full show above or find individual interviews below.

Five years after Larry Nassar’s arrest, a different tone to conversations about gymnasts' health 

SS_20210729_Kwiatkowski_Biles_Olympics.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Marisa Kwiatkowski

  • Marisa Kwiatkowski is an investigative reporter for USA Today. She formerly worked for the Indianapolis Star and has been reporting on Larry Nassar's abuse since 2015.

Floating works of art: The hobby to profession journey of a Petoskey-based custom paddleboard maker

SS_20210729_Thelen_Custom_Paddle_Board_Maker.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Jason Thelen

  • Jason Thelen is the founder of Little Bay Boards, a custom paddleboard shop in Petoskey.

What are Michigan’s rules when it comes to paddleboards?

SS_20210729_Perez_DNR_Paddleboard_Regulations.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Ivan Perez

  • Ivan Perez is a conservation officer with Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources.

What Michigan farmers could gain from a shift in U.S. relations with Cuba

SS_20210729_MI_AG_Cuba.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Chuck Lippstreu and Felix Sharpe Caballero

  • Chuck Lippstreu is president of the Michigan Agri-Business Association.
  • Felix Sharpe Caballero is a Cuban American living in Mid-Michigan. He’s an advocate for change in U.S. policy toward Cuba and outreach to the Cuban people.

