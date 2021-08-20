© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Sports

Judge orders government to take money from prison account of former sports doc Larry Nassar

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT
Larry Nassar in court in recent months with his attorneys, Shannon Smith and Matthew Newburg.
Kate Wells
/
Michigan Radio

A judge has ordered the government to take money from the prison account of former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who owes about $58,000 to victims of his child pornography crimes.

Nassar has received about $13,000 in deposits since 2018, including $2,000 in federal stimulus checks.
But Nassar has paid only $300 toward court-ordered financial penalties and nothing to his victims. In a court filing, Nassar says he had received "gifts" from "third parties."

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

He pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography crimes before pleading guilty in state court to sexually assaulting female gymnasts.

SportsLarry Nassar
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
