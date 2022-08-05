© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
University of Michigan cuts ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 5, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
University of Michigan sign
Anna Schlutt
/
For Michigan Radio

The University of Michigan has cut ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson.

Pearson's contract expired after last season and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program.

An investigation by Washington, D.C.-based law firm WilmerHale revealed allegations that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing during the 2020-21 season and alleged Pearson and former director of hockey operations Rick Bancroft, who retired in June, discriminated against female employees.

Read the full investigation published by MLive here.

The Wolverines did not play in the 2021 NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

With a team led by NHL first-round draft picks, they were 31-10-1 last season and lost to Denver in the Frozen Four.

Editor's Note: U of M holds Michigan Radio's license.

Tags

Sports Michigan WolverinesUniversity of Michigan
