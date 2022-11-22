Detroit selected to host NCAA Final Four basketball tournament in 2027

The NCAA announced Tuesday that it has selected Detroit to host the 2027 Men’s Final Four college basketball tournament.

Detroit last hosted the Final Four in 2009 – and Michigan State University advanced to the semifinals that year to play before a home-state crowd at Ford Field.

“We were really impressed with how the presenters from Detroit … rebounded from the disappointment of not being awarded a Final Four in the previous cycle and put their best foot forward during this entire process,” said Chris Reynolds, the chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.

Hosting the tournament is likely to bring an influx of cash for the local economy, said Dave Beachnau, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission.

“We know from previous hosts, they’ll have nearly 100,000 thousand visitors in town, which could mean well over $100 to $150 million in visitor spending,” Bechnau said. “It’s money that wouldn’t necessarily be spent if it weren’t for this event taking place in our city.”

Detroit will also host the Midwest Regional tournament in 2024.