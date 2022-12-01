© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Star Michigan football player facing felony gun charge

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published December 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST
Michigan Player Charged Football
Darron Cummings
/
AP
FILE - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, records show. The felony charge was filed Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in an Ann Arbor court, nearly two months after the alleged incident, according to online records. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

A star University of Michigan football player is in legal trouble. Mazi Smith is a defensive linemen and a co-captain for the Wolverines.

Thursday, he was arraigned on a charge of possessing a concealed weapon. If convicted, he could face five years in prison.

According to Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, the charges are connected to a traffic stop in October.

Savit said at the time of the incident Smith was not arrested. He said his office later received a report on the incident a week later. Savit described the time between the incident and the charge being filed as “unremarkable.”

Despite the criminal charge, Smith remains with the team.

U of M Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Smith has been “forthcoming and cooperative,” adding Smith has “never has been considered a threat to the University or community.”

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said he respects judicial process and has confidence in “a fair and just resolution.”

The Wolverines will play in this weekend’s Big Ten Conference Championship game and hope to secure a place in the national college football playoff.

Tags
Sports Michigan WolverinesfootballMichigan footballconcealed weapons
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content