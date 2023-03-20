© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Sports

National boxing tournament attracts Olympic hopefuls to Detroit

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published March 20, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT
joelouis_fist_detroit_flickr.jpg
user memories_by_mike
/
Flickr

Top amateur Michigan boxers are among the hundreds in Detroit this week competing in a major boxing competition.

Some of the winners this week will qualify for the U.S. Olympic trials later this year.

The event is the second qualifier to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in 13 weight categories, divided among male and female boxers.

Mike Campbell is the event manager. He says the young boxers don’t have to look far for inspiration.

“We’ll be competing right behind....the larger-than-life statue of Joe Louis,” said Campbell, “It’s almost like having a deity or a statue of Zeus here in front of us to give us inspiration.”  

Over 100 boxers from the state of Michigan are registered to represent the host state throughout the week, including Thomas Covington (Detroit), 2022 USA Boxing Youth National Champion; Kahlil Harvey (Canton), 2022 USA Boxing Junior National Champion; Jasmine Hampton (Ann Arbor), 2022 USA Boxing Elite National Championships bronze medalist; and Justin Lacey-Pierce (Grand Rapids), 2021 USA Boxing Elite National Champion.

The national qualifier tournament begins Monday at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. The championship bouts are scheduled for Saturday.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
