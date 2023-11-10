UM football coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for three games by the Big Ten

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh will be suspended for the final three games of the regular season.

The Big Ten Conference announced Friday that the U of M football program has been found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy.

The conference says U of M conducted an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition.

The football program at the University of Michigan is among the favorites to play for the national championship.

But it has become embroiled in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that involved impermissible, in-person scouting of opponents going back as much as three seasons.

Both the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference are investigating.

Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of any kind of improper scouting scheme in his program.

This marks the second time this season Harbaugh has been suspended for three games.

He served a three-game school-imposed suspension to start the season in connection with a separate NCAA investigation involving alleged recruiting violations.

The second-ranked Wolverines are preparing for their biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.