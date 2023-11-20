Coach compares UM football controversy to "high-pitched siren," as team prepares for showdown with Ohio State

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh compares all the media coverage of an investigation into the Wolverines for an alleged sign stealing scheme to a “high-pitched siren.”

Harbaugh says the focus now is on Ohio State. The Wolverines (11-0) play the Buckeyes (11-0) Saturday at noon in Ann Arbor (Fox Sports). The outcome of the game could have national repercussions. And it’s a matchup that the head coach will watch on TV.

Harbaugh will miss this weekend’s pivotal game against U of M’s archrival from Columbus, as he serves the final game of a three-game suspension handed down by the Big Ten conference, in connection with allegations a U of M staffer spied on up coming opponents to steal their signals, which is a violation of conference and NCAA rules.

Harbaugh declined to discuss the investigation Monday, referring reporters to a statement the university put out last week. He had the same response to a question about last week’s firing of linebackers coach Chris Partridge. Neither statement included much information, except to say U of M will continue “to cooperate with the NCAA as it moves forward with its ongoing investigation.”

Speaking to reporters, the coach says his players have been able to ignore all the “noise” swirling around the program for the last few weeks.

“It’s ear piercing at first, and then it becomes tolerable,” said Harbaugh, “and then you block it out.”

The winner of this week’s Michigan-Ohio State game will play Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

The loser is likely out of the running for the college football national championship.

Editor's Note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's broadcast license.