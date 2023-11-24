John U. Bacon: 2023 Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game brings added tension, high stakes

The Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day woes continued Thursday at Ford Field.

The Lions lost to the Green Bay Packers 29-22. They trailed 23-6 at the half. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff had a career-high three fumbles.

The last time Detroit won on Thanksgiving Day was in 2016.

There’s also a big college football game happening in Ann Arbor on Saturday. That’s when Michigan will host The Ohio State University in their annual rivalry game. In addition to the usual bragging rights, there’s much more at stake this year.

Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to discuss all of that and more.

This week's games: Penn State vs. Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Ohio State at Michigan - Noon Saturday

Doug Tribou: Detroit always plays on Thanksgiving. The Lions came into the game having lost six straight games on Thanksgiving. That losing streak is now up to seven with Thursday's loss to the Packers. With the exception of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, even great NFL teams lose some games. What's the challenge for the Lions now after this loss?

John U. Bacon: Well, first of all, nice comparison to the undefeated '72 Dolphins. [Laughs] Lions aren't quite that, I guess, at 8-3, but it's still the best season in my [lifetime] so far. The challenge is as it was after the other losses. Just get the wheels back on. Stay focused. If they finish strong, they're headed for a great season.

DT: And up next, the Lions will face the Saints in New Orleans on Dec. 3.

The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes will meet for their annual grudge match in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh will, for the sixth time this season, be away from the team because of a suspension. This one's from the Big Ten over the U of M sign-stealing scandal. What's on the line for the postseason for these two teams?

JUB: Everything in the world, Doug. The Big Ten division title, the east division, which almost certainly will result in a butt-kicking of Iowa in the Big Ten title game. They're not very good. That will, in turn, give you a bid in the College Football Playoff. So once again, the Big Ten title, the whole bit, College Football Playoff berth, only four are given out. It's all there.

"Trust me. The bragging rights this time are triple." John U. Bacon on the 2023 edition of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game

But let me add that this time around, Doug, with the sign-stealing scandal out there, if Ohio State wins this game, their claim, fairly or not, accurately or not, is going to be that, "Wow, we're kicking your butt the entire century and then you cheated twice and now you're not cheating. So we beat you again. So those games barely count." That's going to be their story.

If Michigan wins, it'll be the opposite. "You guys tried everything in the book, we still beat you straight up without even our head coach. So all those wins count and we are now, without question, the better team."

So trust me. The bragging rights this time are triple.

DT: Michigan is coming off a messy, narrow victory over Maryland. Not exactly the momentum-builder the Wolverines may have wanted before facing Ohio State. What does Michigan need to do well to win their third straight against the Buckeyes tomorrow?

JUB: This one's pretty simple. J.J. McCarthy, the star quarterback for the Wolverines, has got to get back to form. I mean, who knows if Harbaugh being there or not is a factor, but Harbaugh is a former Michigan quarterback, an NFL quarterback. He and J.J. are very close. He might be a security blanket that J.J. is going to miss on Saturday. And if so, he's got to find a way to play his best because without him, Michigan has no chance.

DT: Michigan State is once again in possession of the Old Brass Spittoon. That's the prize for beating Indiana last weekend. The Spartans will close out what's been a rough season Friday night. They'll face Penn State at Ford Field in Detroit. Michigan State won't be playing in a bowl game this season, but they will be looking for a new head coach after Mel Tucker's firing over a sexual harassment case. What does MSU need in its next coach?

JUB: They need excellence and stability, I would say. And they didn't get either one with Mel Tucker, in part because [Mark] Dantonio, the previous coach, had held on so long they had to do a rush job to hire Tucker. And that's kind of what you get. This time they've got plenty of time to look around. They've got the money, Lord knows, and there's no reason why they should not get a great coach.

DT: Friday is a holiday for many people, so lots of fans won't be going to work. But I do want to triple check something that you and I have discussed before. When a game is at night, never mind the fact that most people will have the day off, I've heard that you can skip tailgating in the morning and still have plenty of time for it in the afternoon. Is this true, John?

JUB: Well, I mean, yeah, I suppose, but no one knows. It's a hypothetical question. Doug. [Laughs]

DT: [Laughs] John, thanks a lot.

JUB: Doug, thank you.

Editor's notes: Quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full interview near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's broadcast license.