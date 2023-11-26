Harbaugh says Wolverines have more to accomplish

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh said Sunday his “emotions” have been with his team during his recent three-game suspension.

The last game of that suspension was Saturday, where the Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 30-24 at the Big House in Ann Arbor. It’s the third straight season Michigan has defeated Ohio State in their annual rivalry game.

“We have accomplished many of our goals, but not all of them yet,” Harbaugh told reporters Sunday, “And some still are out there.”

The University of Michigan is a victory away from a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

But allegations of sign stealing have dogged the Wolverine football program this season. While the Big Ten Conference has closed its investigation, the NCAA is still investigating claims a former member of the football program’s staff travelled to other games in the Big Ten to spy on other programs.

The sign-stealing allegations have caused fans all over the Big Ten, especially in Columbus, Ohio, to call into question Michigan's resurgence under Harbaugh since 2021.

Jim Harbaugh will return to the sidelines next weekend, when Michigan plays the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game. Bettors are making U of M a three-touchdown favorite in Saturday’s title game in Indianapolis.

Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters Sunday that he hasn’t paid much attention to Michigan’s sign-stealing investigation.

While the University of Michigan football program is focused on next weekend, Michigan State University’s program is focused on next year.

MSU hired coach Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State University on Saturday, hoping he can rebuild a program that crumbled with former coach Mel Tucker.

Tucker was suspended in early September and fired later in the month after acknowledging he had phone sex with a vendor who was paid to speak with his team about how to prevent sexual abuse and misbehavior.

Smith faces a big challenge, taking over a team that was routed in each of its four games against highly ranked opponents and with the Big Ten expanding next season to add some powerful programs.

He was 34-35 over six seasons at Oregon State, including an 8-4 mark this year as the program earned at least eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade.

