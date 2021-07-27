Stateside: Rise in eating disorders; campaign spending surprises; FBI informants and kidnapping plot

Today on Stateside, what parents should know about the uptick in eating disorders during the pandemic. And, the latest campaign finance disclosure reveals a state representative’s eyebrow-raising expenses. Plus, a critical look at the FBI’s use of confidential informants while investigating the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

As more teens are hospitalized for eating disorders, here's what parents need to know

Kate Wells is a reporter at Michigan Radio.

Big fundraising haul for Whitmer, Dearborn mayoral candidates in July finance filings

Craig Mauger is a reporter with the Detroit News .

is a reporter with the . Simon Schuster is director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

Buzzfeed investigation shines critical light on use of FBI informants in Whitmer kidnapping case

