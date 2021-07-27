Stateside: Rise in eating disorders; campaign spending surprises; FBI informants and kidnapping plot
Today on Stateside, what parents should know about the uptick in eating disorders during the pandemic. And, the latest campaign finance disclosure reveals a state representative’s eyebrow-raising expenses. Plus, a critical look at the FBI’s use of confidential informants while investigating the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
As more teens are hospitalized for eating disorders, here's what parents need to know
SS_20210727_Wells_Eating_disorder_hospitalizations.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Kate Wells
- Kate Wells is a reporter at Michigan Radio.
Big fundraising haul for Whitmer, Dearborn mayoral candidates in July finance filings
ss_20210727_mauger_schuster_finance_mp3.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Craig Mauger and Simon Schuster
- Craig Mauger is a reporter with the Detroit News.
- Simon Schuster is director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
Buzzfeed investigation shines critical light on use of FBI informants in Whitmer kidnapping case
SS_20210727_Benzinger_Garrison_Buzzfeed_Wolverine_Watchmen_FBI_Role.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Jessica Garrison and Ken Bensinger
- Jessica Garrison is a senior investigative editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
- Ken Bensinger is an investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles .
- Read Garrison and Bensinger's in-depth look at the way the FBI used informants in building its case against the men charged in the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer here.