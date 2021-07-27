© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside: Rise in eating disorders; campaign spending surprises; FBI informants and kidnapping plot

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published July 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT
Three men holding guns behind hay bales and aiming at unseen targets
U.S. Attorney's Office
/

Today on Stateside, what parents should know about the uptick in eating disorders during the pandemic. And, the latest campaign finance disclosure reveals a state representative’s eyebrow-raising expenses. Plus, a critical look at the FBI’s use of confidential informants while investigating the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

As more teens are hospitalized for eating disorders, here's what parents need to know 

SS_20210727_Wells_Eating_disorder_hospitalizations.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Kate Wells

  • Kate Wells is a reporter at Michigan Radio.

Big fundraising haul for Whitmer, Dearborn mayoral candidates in July finance filings

ss_20210727_mauger_schuster_finance_mp3.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Craig Mauger and Simon Schuster

  • Craig Mauger is a reporter with the Detroit News.
  • Simon Schuster is director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

Buzzfeed investigation shines critical light on use of FBI informants in Whitmer kidnapping case 

SS_20210727_Benzinger_Garrison_Buzzfeed_Wolverine_Watchmen_FBI_Role.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Jessica Garrison and Ken Bensinger

  • Jessica Garrison is a senior investigative editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
  • Ken Bensinger is an investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles .
  • Read Garrison and Bensinger's in-depth look at the way the FBI used informants in building its case against the men charged in the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer here. 

Tags

Statesidecampaign financeStatesideeating disorderswhitmer kidnap
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content