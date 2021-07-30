Stateside: Nassar survivor reflects on Olympic changes; Carl Levin’s long Michigan legacy

Today on Stateside, remembering the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator Carl Levin, who died Thursday at 87 years old with his close friend Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. Plus, a discussion about whether the Olympics are still relevant, and what this year’s gymnastics competition is doing for a conversation about mental health and athlete safety.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

John U. Bacon: These aren’t just the “asterisk Olympics”

SS_20210730_Bacon_Olympics.mp3 Stateside's conversation with John U. Bacon. Listen • 10:25

John U. Bacon is Michigan Radio's sports commentator.

Nassar survivor says Simone Biles’ Olympics decision should make us rethink what matters in sports

SS_20210730_Denhollander_Olympics.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Rachel Denhollander. Listen • 18:16

Rachel Denhollander is an attorney, author, and advocate. She was the first woman to publicly come forward about the abuse she suffered at the hands of serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar.

A historic friendship: Congresswoman Debbie Dingell remembers former Senator Carl Levin

SS_20210730_Dingell_Levin.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Debbie Dingell. Listen • 7:15

Debbie Dingell represents Michigan’s 12th Congressional District.

Longtime U.S. Senator Carl Levin reflects on his 36 years in office

SS_20210730_Levin__REAIR.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Carl Levin Listen • 9:32