Stateside: Nassar survivor reflects on Olympic changes; Carl Levin’s long Michigan legacy
Today on Stateside, remembering the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator Carl Levin, who died Thursday at 87 years old with his close friend Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. Plus, a discussion about whether the Olympics are still relevant, and what this year’s gymnastics competition is doing for a conversation about mental health and athlete safety.
John U. Bacon: These aren’t just the “asterisk Olympics”
- John U. Bacon is Michigan Radio's sports commentator.
Nassar survivor says Simone Biles’ Olympics decision should make us rethink what matters in sports
- Rachel Denhollander is an attorney, author, and advocate. She was the first woman to publicly come forward about the abuse she suffered at the hands of serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar.
A historic friendship: Congresswoman Debbie Dingell remembers former Senator Carl Levin
- Debbie Dingell represents Michigan’s 12th Congressional District.
Longtime U.S. Senator Carl Levin reflects on his 36 years in office
- Carl Levin was an attorney, politician, and former U.S. Senator from Michigan. He passed away Thursday at age 87.
- This segment originally aired on March 11, 2021.