11 podcast episodes to listen to while Stateside is off this week

Soul Power: The War and Treaty (12/30/2020)

Michigan faves Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter’s band, The War and Treaty, released a stunning new album on Rounder Records in 2020, called Hearts Town. It’s a ravishing mix of musical styles, soul, R&B, along with some callbacks to the Great American Songbook.

Chaos at the Capitol (1/7/2020)

President Donald Trump spent months stoking outrage among his supporters with false claims about election fraud. In January, that anger exploded in a terrifying and chaotic scene at the U.S. Capitol. A mob of pro-Trump extremists breached police and stormed into the House and Senate chambers.

Zola’s Detroit Roots (7/22/21)

Maybe you’ve seen the trailer for the movie Zola. Maybe you read the viral tweet thread that inspired it all. But did you know that the wild story—and the woman who shared it with the world—started out right here in Michigan?

Tunde Olaniran on Finding Joy and Making Art in Tough Times (11/25/20)

It can be really hard to find your happy in a moment when so much of the world is in turmoil. If you need a little extra joy right now, Tunde Olaniran’s music is a good place to start.

“What’s Going On,” 50 Years Later (5/21/21)

Fifty years ago, Marvin Gaye made a creative leap of faith, and gave us one of the most enduring works of the 20th century: his 1971 album, “What’s Going On?” But a little known fact is that he had a little help from his friends -- Mel Farr and Lem Barney of the Detroit Lions.

A Year of Racial Reckoning (12/18/20)

The COVID-19 public health crisis—which was especially devastating in majority-Black cities—ran headlong into months of protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Has there been a day this year where we haven’t been reminded about how differently society treats Black Americans?

Hope in a Vial (12/14/20)

Hopes are beyond high that this might be the beginning of the end for the pandemic that’s brought so much of our world to a standstill. But first comes the monumental task of getting those vaccines to the people who need them most.

Hemingway's Michigan Roots (4/8/21)

Did you know some of Ernest Hemingway’s characters were named after people he knew in his Michigan boyhood?

Michigan’s Irish History, From Corktown to Marquette (3/17/21)

We get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a conversation about the history of Irish immigration in Michigan.

New Life for Detroit's Tejano Music (1/15/21)

Detroit’s Martin Solis, a Tejano music pioneer, never recorded any of his songs. Or at least that’s what most people thought. Now Third Man Records (Jack White’s label) is releasing some of those recordings.

Michigan's Native Boarding Schools (7/12/21)

The U.S. Department of the Interior - under Secretary Deb Haaland - is opening investigations into abuse and inhumanity at hundreds of boarding schools for Native American children in the 19th and 20th centuries.

