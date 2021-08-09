© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Michigan’s Delta surge; mask rules in Washtenaw County; return to in-person work

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
stock photo of surgical masks on a table
Macau Photo Agency
/
Unsplash

Today on Stateside, things to know about Michigan’s rising COVID infection and hospitalization rates. Also, the health officer for one Michigan county that had high infection rates in the past talks about putting a mask recommendation back in effect. Plus, what to expect when you’re expected to show up in-person at work.  

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Delta snapshot: infections and hospitalizations rising in Michigan

SS_20210809_Erb_COVID.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Robin Erb.

  • Robin Erb is a reporter with Bridge Michigan.

Behind Washtenaw County’s revival of mask rules

SS_20210809_Loveluck_WashtenawCo_Covid.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Jemina Loveluck.

  • Jemina Loveluck is the health officer for Washtenaw County.

Polestar continues LGBTQ+ support after pandemic shutdown, building loss

SS_20210809_Polestar_IPR_ftr.mp3
Isabel Nissley reports for Interlochen Public Radio.

  • Isabel Nissley is a reporter for Interlochen Public Radio.

What to expect when you’re expected at work

SS_20210809_Hall_Ashford_In-person_work.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Angela Hall and Sue Ashford.

  • Angela Hall is an associate professor at the Michigan State University School of Human Resources and Labor Relations.
  • Sue Ashford is a professor and Chair of Management & Organizations at U-M Ross School of Business.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
