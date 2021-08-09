Stateside: Michigan’s Delta surge; mask rules in Washtenaw County; return to in-person work

Today on Stateside, things to know about Michigan’s rising COVID infection and hospitalization rates. Also, the health officer for one Michigan county that had high infection rates in the past talks about putting a mask recommendation back in effect. Plus, what to expect when you’re expected to show up in-person at work.

Delta snapshot: infections and hospitalizations rising in Michigan

SS_20210809_Erb_COVID.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Robin Erb. Listen • 11:15

Robin Erb is a reporter with Bridge Michigan.

Behind Washtenaw County’s revival of mask rules

SS_20210809_Loveluck_WashtenawCo_Covid.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Jemina Loveluck. Listen • 13:23

Jemina Loveluck is the health officer for Washtenaw County.

Polestar continues LGBTQ+ support after pandemic shutdown, building loss

SS_20210809_Polestar_IPR_ftr.mp3 Isabel Nissley reports for Interlochen Public Radio. Listen • 4:30

Isabel Nissley is a reporter for Interlochen Public Radio.

What to expect when you’re expected at work

SS_20210809_Hall_Ashford_In-person_work.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Angela Hall and Sue Ashford. Listen • 18:02