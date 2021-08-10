Stateside: WSU’s vaccine mandate; Free Press podcast; historic Coldwater theater survives pandemic

Today on Stateside, a number of Michigan universities are mandating vaccines ahead of the fall semester. We'll talk to the president of Wayne State about how his school decided it was the right move. Then, a new podcast from the Detroit Free Press brings Detroiters’ voices and perspectives to the week's biggest news stories. And, a conversation about how one of the state’s oldest theaters is getting creative during the pandemic.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

With rise of delta variant, Wayne State president says need for vaccination mandate is clear

SS_20210810_Wilson_WSU.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Dr. M Roy Wilson. Listen • 10:28

Dr. M. Roy Wilson is the president of Wayne State University in Detroit.

New Free Press podcast captures the sounds, voices, and stories of Detroit

SS_20210810_Junior_Freep_Podcast.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Cary Junior II. Listen • 17:39

Cary Junior II is a host of the new weekly podcast at the Detroit Free Press called On the Line.

Community support and a little creativity helped historic Coldwater theater survive

SS_20210810_Delaney_Tibbits_Opera_House.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Christine Delaney. Listen • 18:11