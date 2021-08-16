© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Breakthrough cases & booster shots; America’s first mosque; FEMA & SBA disaster relief

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 16, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT
Flooding in a Detroit neighborhood on June 26.
Courtesy of Cam Mills
/

Today on Stateside, Michigan’s top medical executive talks about Delta variant outbreaks and the season ahead. Also, FEMA and the Small Business Administration set up shop in metro Detroit for the tens of thousands seeking federal help for summer flooding. Plus, we’ll get a brief history of the first mosque in Michigan.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Chief medical executive Khaldun talks delta variant, breakthrough cases, and boosters

SS_20210813_Redistricting_Census.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

  • Dr. Joneigh Khaldun is the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan.

Was Highland Park the home of America’s first mosque? It’s complicated.

SS_20210816_Reese_MHC_First_mosquewav.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Jillian Reese.

  • Jillian Reese is the Michigan History Center’s curator of exhibits.

Here’s what you need to know about disaster relief assistance for residents of SE MI

SS_20210816_FEMA_SBA.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Jann Tracey and Roberto Baltodano.

  • Jann Tracey is with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 
  • Roberto Baltodano is with the U.S. Small Business Administration. 

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
