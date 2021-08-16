Stateside: Breakthrough cases & booster shots; America’s first mosque; FEMA & SBA disaster relief

Today on Stateside, Michigan’s top medical executive talks about Delta variant outbreaks and the season ahead. Also, FEMA and the Small Business Administration set up shop in metro Detroit for the tens of thousands seeking federal help for summer flooding. Plus, we’ll get a brief history of the first mosque in Michigan.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Chief medical executive Khaldun talks delta variant, breakthrough cases, and boosters

Stateside's conversation with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun is the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan.

Was Highland Park the home of America’s first mosque? It’s complicated.

Stateside's conversation with Jillian Reese.

Jillian Reese is the Michigan History Center’s curator of exhibits.

Here’s what you need to know about disaster relief assistance for residents of SE MI

Stateside's conversation with Jann Tracey and Roberto Baltodano.