Stateside: Politics of COVID-19 policy; Detroit dancer BGirl Mama; Afghan refugees
Today on Stateside, there seems to be some dissent within Governor Whitmer’s administration over updating public health rules. Also, humanitarian groups in Michigan prepare to welcome Afghan refugees. And, we introduce you to musician, dancer, and coreographer BGirl Mama, also known as Mary Mar.
Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.
The political difficulty of COVID policy
Stateside’s conversation with Rick Pluta.
- Rick Pluta is a reporter covering state politics for Michigan Radio.
Detroit dancer, coreographer BGirl Mama hops lanes with new single
Stateside’s conversation with Mary Mar.
- Mary Mar is an artist and dancer from Detroit who goes by the stage name BGirl Mama.
Michigan agencies prepare for potential influx of Afghan refugees
Stateside's conversations with Kristine Van Noord and Deb Drennan
- Kristine Van Noord is the program director for refugee resettlement in West Michigan at Bethany Christian Services.
- Deb Drennan is the CEO of Freedom House in Detroit, which serves asylum seekers.