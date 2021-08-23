Stateside: Politics of COVID-19 policy; Detroit dancer BGirl Mama; Afghan refugees

Today on Stateside, there seems to be some dissent within Governor Whitmer’s administration over updating public health rules. Also, humanitarian groups in Michigan prepare to welcome Afghan refugees. And, we introduce you to musician, dancer, and coreographer BGirl Mama, also known as Mary Mar.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

The political difficulty of COVID policy

SS_20210823_Pluta_Mich_Mask_Politics.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Rick Pluta. Listen • 11:28

Rick Pluta is a reporter covering state politics for Michigan Radio.

Detroit dancer, coreographer BGirl Mama hops lanes with new single

SS_20210823_Mary_Mar.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Mary Mar. Listen • 17:03

Mary Mar is an artist and dancer from Detroit who goes by the stage name BGirl Mama.

is an artist and dancer from Detroit who goes by the stage name BGirl Mama. Support for arts & cultural reporting on Michigan Radio comes in part from a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Michigan agencies prepare for potential influx of Afghan refugees

SS_20210823_Van_Noord_Drennan_refugees_combined.mp3 Stateside's conversations with Kristine Van Noord and Deb Drennan Listen • 18:28