Stateside: Oakland County mask mandate; new novel set in rural UP; UM president on fall semester

Today on Stateside, as some parents protest Oakland County’s masks in schools mandate, county executive Dave Coulter says he’s standing firm on the rule. Also, the University of Michigan's president on what’s ahead in pandemic year two. And, writer Ellen Airgood shares her new novel about a single mom cleaning motel rooms, parenting an 11-year-old, and trying to keep it together.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Despite protests, Oakland County executive says mask rule for schools will stand

SS_20210825_Coulter_OaklandCty_masks.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Dave Coulter Listen • 11:08

Dave Coulter is the executive of Oakland County.

New novel Tin Camp Road explores poverty and connection in the U.P.

SS_20210825_Airgood_Tin_Camp_Road_Novel.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Ellen Airgood. Listen • 17:03

Ellen Airgood is the author of the new novel Tin Camp Road .

is the author of the new novel . Support for arts & cultural reporting on Michigan Radio comes in part from a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

What UM expects this fall with vaccine mandates and the delta variant

SS_20210825_Schlissel_UM_Returns_COVID.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Mark Schlissel. Listen • 16:57