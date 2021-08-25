© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside: Oakland County mask mandate; new novel set in rural UP; UM president on fall semester

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 25, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT
students and teachers in masks in classroom
Adobe Stock
/

Today on Stateside, as some parents protest Oakland County’s masks in schools mandate, county executive Dave Coulter says he’s standing firm on the rule. Also, the University of Michigan's president on what’s ahead in pandemic year two. And, writer Ellen Airgood shares her new novel about a single mom cleaning motel rooms, parenting an 11-year-old, and trying to keep it together. 

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Despite protests, Oakland County executive says mask rule for schools will stand

SS_20210825_Coulter_OaklandCty_masks.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Dave Coulter

  

  • Dave Coulter is the executive of Oakland County.

New novel Tin Camp Road explores poverty and connection in the U.P.

SS_20210825_Airgood_Tin_Camp_Road_Novel.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Ellen Airgood.

  • Ellen Airgood is the author of the new novel Tin Camp Road.
  • Support for arts & cultural reporting on Michigan Radio comes in part from a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. 

What UM expects this fall with vaccine mandates and the delta variant 

SS_20210825_Schlissel_UM_Returns_COVID.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Mark Schlissel.

  • Mark Schlissel is the president of the University of Michigan. 

Tags

StatesideUniversity of MichiganStatesidemichigan authorsdave coultermask mandate
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content