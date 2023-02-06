Stateside: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

Today on Stateside, we heard about the potential impact that proposed mega-manufacturing sites could have on residents in rural and small town Michigan. Plus, 1A host and Detroit native Jenn White joined us for a chat ahead of her upcoming live event in Ann Arbor. Then, we spoke with a Wayne State University professor about her new book that takes an in-depth look at the period in American history that is typically referred to as "Reconstruction" and makes a case against its name. To wrap up, the city of Dearborn’s first ever director of public health shared his experience guiding Dearborn as it becomes the newest addition to a very short list of cities in Michigan with a health department.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: