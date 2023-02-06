© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published February 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we heard about the potential impact that proposed mega-manufacturing sites could have on residents in rural and small town Michigan. Plus, 1A host and Detroit native Jenn White joined us for a chat ahead of her upcoming live event in Ann Arbor. Then, we spoke with a Wayne State University professor about her new book that takes an in-depth look at the period in American history that is typically referred to as "Reconstruction" and makes a case against its name. To wrap up, the city of Dearborn’s first ever director of public health shared his experience guiding Dearborn as it becomes the newest addition to a very short list of cities in Michigan with a health department.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rose White, statewide economy reporter, MLive
  • Jenn White, 1A host, WAMU
  • Kidada E. Williams, associate professor, Wayne State University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
  • Ali Abazeed, director, Dearborn Department of Public Health
Tags
Stateside wamuhealthpublic healthDearbornbooksMichigan authorsmanufacturinglithium battery
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content