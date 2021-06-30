Issues & Ale @ Home

Detroit's Olympic Dreams - Lessons Learned

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 - 7:00 PM

A Michigan Radio Free Virtual Event

Many Michiganders may not be aware that the city of Detroit has made multiple bids to host the Olympic Games. With the Summer Olympics set to start in Tokyo after being delayed because of the pandemic, a new online exhibition looks at Detroit’s own Olympic history. We'll talk with the curators and Michigan historians about the city's attempts to host the games amid a backdrop of local, national, and international politics.

Michigan Radio's Morning Edition host Doug Tribou was the host for this discussion about Detroit’s own Olympic history. His guests were Stefan Szymanski, Silke-Maria Weineck, Louis Moore, and Jamon Jordan.

Szymanski and Weineck are the co-authors of "City of Champions: A History of Triumph and Defeat in Detroit" and curators of the new online exhibit. Szymanski is a sports economist and will also discuss the financial challenges for Olympic host cities.

Moore is an associate professor of history at Grand Valley State University. He's also an author and has written extensively about the history of Black athletes in the United States.

Jordan is an educator and historian. Through his company, the Black Scroll Network, he leads history tours in Detroit and other Michigan communities.

View video of this event here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx6daGgNKhg

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.