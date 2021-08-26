© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Station News

Issues & Ale - COVID Update: Making Sense of the New Normal

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published August 26, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
issues___ale_michigan_radio_logos.png

Issues & Ale 
COVID Update: Making Sense of the New Normal
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

A Michigan Radio Live In-Person and Virtual Event

Free Admission

When coronavirus vaccines became widely available this spring we hoped that life would be back to normal soon. But the Delta variant, vaccination resistance and evolving science have taken us to this fraught stage of the pandemic.

Stateside's April Baer hosted this conversation about the new normal: learning to live with COVID. We’ll discuss the latest science, and the impact the ongoing pandemic is having on jobs, education, and our personal stress levels.

April Baer’s panel included:

Abram Wagner, PhD, Research Assistant Professor, Department of Epidemiology, University of Michigan
Preeti Malani, MD: Chief Health Officer, University of Michigan
Crystal Fluker: Arrowwood Hills Community Center, Washtenaw County Community Action Network

View video from this event below

Issues & Ale: COVID Update: Making Sense of the New Normal

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.

Station NewsIssues & AleIssues and AleCOVID-19COVID
