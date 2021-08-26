We're looking for a Community Engagement Reporter

Michigan Radio, NPR's largest member station in the state, is looking for a Detroit-based community engagement reporter to join our news team. You will report to the Director of Enterprise and Longform.

You will serve Detroit residents whose news and information needs are not well represented. You will partner with neighborhood groups, block clubs, and organizations on stories Detroiters want told -- enlisting their participation in our storytelling process and reporting stories in service to these communities. This reporter will work with other passionate journalists and editors who have produced projects like the Peabody-winning podcast Believed, and nationally recognized coverage of the Flint water crisis.

What You'll Do:

Pitch reporting projects that are inclusive of the community, benefit the community, and engage diverse audiences in long-form audio and online formats

Find the most effective ways to communicate with residents, and developing systems for maintaining those relationships

Listen to and understanding community concerns, and reporting stories that result from that community outreach and engagement Participate in community/neighborhood discussions, online and through in-person events, and maintaining those relationships

Follow up on reporting with additional stories based on community feedback to coverage

We’re looking for a reporter who:

Is curious and experienced at listening and summarizing information

Has demonstrated ability to collaborate with colleagues and diverse communities

Is organized and will communicate on a regular basis with editors and other colleagues

Has demonstrated an ability to be creative with outreach and communication

Is a clear and focused writer. Bonus if you are comfortable working in a variety of platforms (broadcast, digital, podcast, photography, and other treatments) to tell those stories.

Has demonstrated storytelling capabilities and who can find and write their own enterprising stories.

Enjoys working with our audience and potential audiences, and participates in station and community events.

Will perform all responsibilities in a manner consistent with Michigan Radio's high journalistic standards to ensure that accuracy and fairness are central characteristics of all content produced.

Can occasionally work nights and weekends

You should apply if you:

Have a passion for public radio journalism and experience writing and reporting on deadline

Have journalism experience, especially involving stories that shed light on injustices or covering marginalized communities.

Enjoy working with and analyzing data

Are organized and ready to jump into a fast-paced, collaborative newsroom

Knowledge of Detroit and its neighborhoods is a plus

Experience organizing communities and activating people around civic issues is a plus

If you lack many of these requirements, but are passionate about this type of position and believe you can do a great job, please apply. We want to hear from you.

Required Qualifications*

A bachelor's degree in a related field or equivalent combination work and education experience is required.

Additional Information

The salary range for this position is $50,000 -$55,000; however, a higher salary may be considered for an exceptionally qualified candidate.

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled anytime after the minimum posting period has ended.

How To Apply:

Apply online at https://careers.umich.edu. Enter 203266 in the Keyword.

Follow online application instructions. Please upload a cover letter and resume. You may also see this posting at www.michiganradio.org

Michigan Radio EEO Statement

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners.

We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

U-M EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

