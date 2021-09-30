© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We have received reports of brief outages occurring periodically at WUOM over the past few days. Michigan Radio engineers are looking into this now. Thanks for your patience.
Station News
Michigan Radio Travel
You can join Michigan Radio on-air hosts and reporters for fabulous vacation opportunities to exciting destinations. Through our partnership with select tour operators, you'll enjoy a unique trip, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Michigan Radio.When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience accompanied by one of our on-air hosts and carefully selected local guides. You’ll join other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning…and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about our vacation opportunities below.

Travel with Michigan Radio to Eastern Canada

Michigan Radio | By Steve Chrypinski
Published September 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT
1 of 3  — Ottawa2_CVO_4879.jpg
Ottawa
2 of 3  — quebec city old quebec_CVO_5155.jpg
Quebec City-Old Quebec
3 of 3  — jacques cartier square_CVO_5141.jpg
Montreal - Jacques Cartier Square

Join Michigan Radio’s Stateside host April Baer as we team up with the travel experts at Collette Vacations for a fabulous tour of Quebec and Eastern Canada in May, 2022.

This tour begins in Ottawa, Canada’s culturally rich capital. A seamless blend of French and Canadian customs, the city’s dynamic energy will capture your spirit. From there, you’ll say say bonjour to Quebec City, the heart of Canada’s French heritage. You’ll stroll the picturesque cobblestone streets of Old Town and see the stately Chateau Frontenac, the provincial Parliament, and the St. Louis Arch. The tour concludes in Montreal. From skyscrapers and cathedrals to rushing waterways and lush gardens, Montreal is a fascinating blend of all things old and new.

On this trip, you’ll also visit the impressive Montmorency Falls, plunging 272 feet off the Canadian Shield. You’ll enjoy brunch at a local sugar shack, learn about the traditions of maple syrup-making and enjoy samples of delicious traditional foods.

Your trip includes hotel accommodations in Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal, roundtrip airfare from either Detroit or Grand Rapids, 8 meals on the trip, hotel transfers and deluxe motor coach transportation while on the trip.

The Best of Eastern Canada with April Baer
Trip dates: May 15 — May 21, 2022

There will be a free online informational webinar about this trip on Tuesday, Oct 19 at 7 PM. To register for that session, click here.

When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience hosted by April Baer and carefully selected local guides. You’ll join other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning…and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation below.

For pricing, a complete itinerary and to sign up for this trip, click here.

Note about COVID travel precautions:

As many international destinations have introduced vaccination requirements for indoor experiences (museums, restaurants, attractions, etc.), vaccination is required to travel on all international tours, including Canada. We will continue to review and update our policies as restrictions are lifted or change.

Tags

Station Newsmitravel
Steve Chrypinski
Steve is Michigan Radio’s Marketing Director. His job involves coordinating the station’s marketing, communication and public relations efforts, special events, car donation program and community & media partnerships.
See stories by Steve Chrypinski