Travel with Michigan Radio to Eastern Canada

Join Michigan Radio’s Stateside host April Baer as we team up with the travel experts at Collette Vacations for a fabulous tour of Quebec and Eastern Canada in May, 2022.

This tour begins in Ottawa, Canada’s culturally rich capital. A seamless blend of French and Canadian customs, the city’s dynamic energy will capture your spirit. From there, you’ll say say bonjour to Quebec City, the heart of Canada’s French heritage. You’ll stroll the picturesque cobblestone streets of Old Town and see the stately Chateau Frontenac, the provincial Parliament, and the St. Louis Arch. The tour concludes in Montreal. From skyscrapers and cathedrals to rushing waterways and lush gardens, Montreal is a fascinating blend of all things old and new.

On this trip, you’ll also visit the impressive Montmorency Falls, plunging 272 feet off the Canadian Shield. You’ll enjoy brunch at a local sugar shack, learn about the traditions of maple syrup-making and enjoy samples of delicious traditional foods.

Your trip includes hotel accommodations in Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal, roundtrip airfare from either Detroit or Grand Rapids, 8 meals on the trip, hotel transfers and deluxe motor coach transportation while on the trip.

The Best of Eastern Canada with April Baer

Trip dates: May 15 — May 21, 2022

When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience hosted by April Baer and carefully selected local guides. You’ll join other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning…and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation below.

Note about COVID travel precautions:

As many international destinations have introduced vaccination requirements for indoor experiences (museums, restaurants, attractions, etc.), vaccination is required to travel on all international tours, including Canada. We will continue to review and update our policies as restrictions are lifted or change.

