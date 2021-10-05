© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station News

Michigan Radio thank you gifts

Michigan Radio
Published October 5, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
three photos of a mug, long-sleeved shirt, and another mug

It’s easy to become Michigan Radio’s next sustaining member. You get to choose the amount you want to give each month. And just like a magazine subscription or a streaming service, that amount automatically gets deducted from your credit card or bank account. Then no matter when you’re listening, you know you’ve done your part to support public radio! And as a thank you for your support, you're able to choose a thank you gift below based on your monthly donation.

Grayling Ceramics Limited-Edition Mug

a mug that says "fueled by michigan radio & coffee" sits on a wooden table
Emma Winowiecki
Front of mug.
A mug with a michigan radio logo sits on a wooden table
Emma Winowiecki
Back of mug

Thanks to Kalamazoo-based Grayling Ceramics, Michigan Radio is once again offering a limited number of handmade mugs that celebrate stories as unique as our state.

Made out of beautiful ceramic - one side has the NPR and Michigan Radio logos on it; the other side says “Fueled by coffee and Michigan Radio.”

With your gift of $15 dollars a month, you can choose a great Michigan-made mug that supports great Michigan-made news.

Make your gift today.

Michigan Radio New Member Mug

A gray mug that says "newest Michigan Radio member" sits on a wooden table
Emma Winowiecki

Want to show off how proud you are to be Michigan Radio’s newest member? With your first-time gift of $7 dollars a month, you can choose the new “Michigan Radio Member” mug.

It’s 16 ounces, cobalt blue on the inside, gray on the outside and has the Michigan Radio logo on it! Plus, it says “Newest Michigan Radio Member.”

Make your gift today.

NPR 50th-Anniversary Long Sleeve Shirt

A gray shirt with michigan radio logo and large 50 on it

Join Michigan Radio as we celebrate NPR's 50th Anniversary!

To commemorate the milestone, we have a limited edition long sleeve shirt that has both NPR’s 50th anniversary logo and iconic Michigan scenes on it.

Show your support of Michigan Radio by choosing your own 50th Anniversary shirt with a gift of $10 dollars a month right now.

Make your gift today.

Station News