Michigan Radio is hiring a Detroit Reporter

Michigan Radio, NPR’s largest member station in the state, is looking for a Detroit-based reporter to join our team. This is a one year term-limited position that may be renewed depending on grant funding.

The reporter will pitch and report their own stories, and work with their fellow reporters. We produce newscast spots, sound-rich features, long-form investigations, podcasts and digital-only projects.

This reporter will work with other passionate journalists and editors who have produced projects like the Peabody-winning podcast Believed, and nationally recognized coverage of the Flint Water Crisis.

Responsibilities:



Understand what makes a good story and be comfortable working on multiple platforms (broadcast, digital, podcast, photography), and treatments (sound-rich features, host/reporter 2-ways, print/digital) to tell those stories.

Have demonstrated storytelling capabilities and can find and write enterprising stories.

Enjoy working with our audience and potential audiences, and participate in station and community events.

Perform all responsibilities in a manner consistent with Michigan Radio's high journalistic standards to ensure that accuracy and fairness are central characteristics of all content produced.

Work with a diverse team to meet required production deadlines

Direct report to News Director

Required Qualifications:



A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience is required.

Experience working with audio recording equipment and editing software

Desired Qualifications:

You will have experience with:



Filing public records requests and appeals

Writing concise, tight, evocative copy for the ear

Managing multiple projects simultaneously



Salary Range: $45,000 - $50,000; however, a higher salary may be considered for an exceptionally qualified candidate.

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:



Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

How to Apply:

Apply online at https://careers.umich.edu . Enter 205754 in the Keyword. Follow online application instructions. A cover letter is required for consideration for this position. Submit both a cover letter and resume as one file (because of system limitations).

Michigan Radio EEO Statement:

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners.

We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.