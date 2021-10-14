Michigan Radio is hiring a Program Director

Job Summary

As Program Director, you are the essential creator of the sound of Michigan Radio, the state's largest public radio station. You will manage programming that excites current members and brings in new audiences. As the Program Director, you will develop strategies and plans for the broadcast service and work with other departments to achieve success throughout the public broadcasting organization. You will report to the Executive Director/General Manager. The work requires occasional work on nights, weekends and holidays with some travel. For more information, visit https://www.michiganradio.org/.

Responsibilities:

Identify station strengths and opportunities for improvement and strategize with other leaders to implement compelling and dynamic new ideas with a focus on the 'sound' of the station

Develop, create and manage our schedule of on-air promotional strategies, underwriting credits, interstitial content, and fundraising inventory

Lead new, engaging projects to reach underserved audiences; use data and audience research tools to maximize our appeal, reach and revenue

Schedule and provide leadership for our on-air hosts including regular "air-checks," voice strategy and production, and professional development

Manage and coach on-air talent and the operations team

Use best practices to program and monitor the live and automated hours of operation to maximize audience time-spent-listening including working with the Director of Content and News Director and national distributors for seamless transitions

Collaborate with the development team to produce and manage membership drives including preparing staff to support the effort

Use digital best practices and radio production tools such as Content Depot and other audio delivery methods

Manage compliance with FCC, station guidelines, CPB and funding agencies; communicate requirements to others

Manage the broadcast radio and operations budget

Work with our technical team to plan for new technology and equipment

Present to teams on station operations, complex topics and compliance requirements

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or a related field with expert knowledge of public radio mission, industry, and trends

5+ years of experience in public radio or broadcast media including supporting fundraising and membership growth

2+ years of experience in a supervision/leadership role with knowledge of inclusive organization principles

Commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and how those ideals are supported by this team

Expert level proficiency in audience engagement and growth strategies with proven outcomes including using data and research to inform the work

Knowledge of project and change management best practices

Advanced knowledge of digital platforms (streaming, websites, and apps)

Knowledge of FCC rules and regulations affecting radio broadcasting and public radio

Interest in working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment

Salary Range:

The salary range for this position is $90-$95,000. A higher salary may be considered for an exceptionally qualified candidate.

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:



Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses



Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

How to Apply

Apply online at https://careers.umich.edu . Enter 205745 in the Keyword. Follow online application instructions.

A cover letter and resume are important submissions for the hiring team to get a sense of your experience. In the cover letter, in two pages or less, please let us know how this role aligns with your career aspirations and skill set. Submit both a cover letter and resume as one file (because of system limitations).

Michigan Radio EEO/AA Statement

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

