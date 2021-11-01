Issues & Ale:

From Kabul to the mitten: Afghan refugees in Michigan

Wed, Nov. 17, 7:00 – 8:15 pm

When the U.S. military exited Afghanistan and the country fell to the Taliban in late summer, tens of thousands of Afghans were airlifted out of the country with plans to be resettled in the US. Michigan is currently expected to take in 1,300 of these refugees by the end of the year, more than any other state in the Midwest.

Join Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou for this live online discussion about the realities and challenges of resettling Afghan and other refugees in Michigan. Our panel will include Afghan journalist and former New York Times reporter Jawad Sukhanyar, who was evacuated from Kabul just before the city fell. Sukhanyar and his family are now in Michigan.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan...in an informal atmosphere. This event is free.

