Michigan Radio Awards - 2021
Here are the 2021 Michigan Radio Awards. These awards were received in 2021 for coverage in 2020.
Public Media Journalists Association
First Place
- Audience Engagement Program: “How do you survive 'pandemic parenting'?’” - Stateside
- Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 pandemic reporting - Michigan Radio news staff
Second Place
- News Feature: “Tax foreclosure lawsuit asks: How much can government take from property owners?” - Sarah Cwiek
Michigan Press Association Foundation
2021 Wade H. McCree Advancement of Justice Awards
“Tax foreclosure lawsuit asks: How much can government take from property owners?”- Sarah Cwiek
Edward R. Murrow, Regional* Large Market Radio Awards, Radio Television Digital News Association
* Region 7; consists of public and commercial stations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois
Category Winners
- BREAKING NEWS - “Midland Floods After Dams Give Way” – Michigan Radio news staff
- BEST NEWS SERIES - “Chronicling COVID in Michigan”– Rachel Ishikawa, Sarah Cwiek, Tracy Samilton
- BEST FEATURE REPORTING - “An Unplanned March, An Unlikely Leader” – Dustin Dwyer
- BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING - “It’s Still Not right.” An Investigation into Lakeside Academy” – Dustin Dwyer
Michigan Associated Press Media Editors (AP) Awards
*Michigan Radio competes in the large market radio category, which includes both public and commercial radio stations that serve Michigan’s largest market of Detroit.
First Place
- Best Documentary: Dustin Dwyer, Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; "It's Still Not Right." An Investigation into Lakeside Academy"
- Best Investigative Reporting: Kate Wells, Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; “More Michigan Healthcare Workers are Getting Sick. What Happens When There’s a Shortage”
- Best Multimedia Storytelling: Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; “The 8th”
- Best Sports Feature Story: Bryce Huffman and Doug Tribou, Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; “Grand Rapids Resident Minnie Forbes is Part of Negro Leagues Baseball History”
- Best Sports Coverage: Anna Clark, Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; "Robert Anderson's Survivors are Seeking Justice from the University that Ignored Them for Decades"
- Best Use of Photography: Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; “Pictures of BLM protests”
Second Place
- Outstanding News Operation: Michigan Radio
- Best Feature Story: Nargis Rahman and Sarah Hulett, Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; "Mosques Go Virtual During COVID-19 Ramadan"
- Best Public Service: Sarah Cwiek, Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; "Tax Foreclosure Lawsuit Asks: How Much Can Government Take from Property Owners?"
- Best Spot News Coverage: Tracy Samilton and Lester Graham, Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; “Midland Floods After Dam Breaks”
- Best Continuing Coverage: Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; “COVID-19 Pandemic Continuing Coverage”
- Best Investigative Reporting: Sarah Cwiek, Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; "A Teacher Voiced Concerns about Safety at His School. Then He was Fired."
- Best Newscast: Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor
- Best Digital Presence: Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor
- Best Multimedia Storytelling: Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor; “Kids These Days”
Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB)
Station Awards
- STATION OF THE YEAR (Public Radio Group 2): Michigan Radio
Best in Category
- USE OF NEW MEDIA- PUBLIC RADIO – “Kids These Days” podcast
- MARKETING MATERIALS & PROMOS – Online Listening
- MINI-DOCUMENTARY OR SERIES – “The Lasting Consequences of Systemic Racism” on Stateside
- COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT – Issues & Ale @ Home
- MEMBERSHIP APPEAL – Behind the Scenes: Winter 2020
Merit Awards
- NEWSCAST - Newscast: 8 am, Dec 15, 2020
- FEATURE/USE OF MEDIUM: “Mosques Go Virtual During COVID-19 Ramadan,” by Nargis Rahman
- MARKETING MATERIALS & PROMOS – Covering Change
- MEMBERSHIP APPEAL – Fall Membership 2020
- USE OF NEW MEDIA- PUBLIC RADIO – Stateside podcast
- MUSICAL PROGRAMMING –“Needle Drop” on Stateside
- HARD NEWS & CURRENT EVENTS STORY – “For the first time, multiple women speak out about former U-M provost’s alleged sexual misconduct,” by Kate Wells
For Awards received in 2020 and years prior click here.