Station News

Michigan Radio Awards - 2021

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published November 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT
Awards Graphic

Here are the 2021 Michigan Radio Awards. These awards were received in 2021 for coverage in 2020.

Public Media Journalists Association

First Place

Second Place

****

Michigan Press Association Foundation 
2021 Wade H. McCree Advancement of Justice Awards 

Tax foreclosure lawsuit asks: How much can government take from property owners?”- Sarah Cwiek

****

Edward R. Murrow, Regional* Large Market Radio Awards, Radio Television Digital News Association

* Region 7; consists of public and commercial stations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois

Category Winners

****

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors (AP) Awards

*Michigan Radio competes in the large market radio category, which includes both public and commercial radio stations that serve Michigan’s largest market of Detroit.

First Place

Second Place

****

Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB)
Station Awards 

  • STATION OF THE YEAR (Public Radio Group 2): Michigan Radio

Best in Category

Merit Awards

For Awards received in 2020 and years prior click here.

Station NewsMichigan Radio AwardsStation awards
Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
