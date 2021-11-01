Michigan Radio Awards - 2021

Here are the 2021 Michigan Radio Awards. These awards were received in 2021 for coverage in 2020.

Public Media Journalists Association

First Place



Second Place



News Feature: “ Tax foreclosure lawsuit asks: How much can government take from property owners? ” - Sarah Cwiek

Michigan Press Association Foundation

2021 Wade H. McCree Advancement of Justice Awards

“ Tax foreclosure lawsuit asks: How much can government take from property owners? ”- Sarah Cwiek

Edward R. Murrow, Regional* Large Market Radio Awards, Radio Television Digital News Association

* Region 7; consists of public and commercial stations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois

Category Winners



Michigan Associated Press Media Editors (AP) Awards

*Michigan Radio competes in the large market radio category, which includes both public and commercial radio stations that serve Michigan’s largest market of Detroit.

First Place



Second Place



Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB)

Station Awards



STATION OF THE YEAR (Public Radio Group 2): Michigan Radio

Best in Category



Merit Awards



For Awards received in 2020 and years prior click here.

