Cheers for the Holidays! Virtual Craft Cocktail Evening

Join the hosts of Michigan Radio’s popular Cheers! segment, Lester Graham and Tammy Coxen, for an evening of holiday craft cocktails.

While you may not be ready to gather in-person with a large group of co-workers or strangers, you can still celebrate the season virtually with other Michigan Radio listeners. You’ll have the opportunity to mix along with Lester and Tammy so you can sample the cocktails they’re describing and creating. And the good news is, you don’t have to drive home!

• Lester and Tammy will discuss and demonstrate how to make two featured holiday cocktails.

• You’ll receive recipes ahead of time for the featured drinks so you can have the ingredients handy. Then they’ll walk you through creating some of their favorite holiday concoctions.

• They’ll share the stories behind some of the unique drinks they've featured on Cheers using Michigan-made spirits.

• You’ll hear from some featured Michigan distillers whose products we’ll be using.

• You will have a chance to ask questions and get tips as you mix the drinks.

Two ticket options are available for this event. Either general admission, or general admission plus a copy of Lester and Tammy's "Cheers to Michigan: A Celebration of Cocktail Culture and Craft Distillers" book (a $19.95 value).

Purchase tickets here:

Cheers for the Holidays Tickets, Tue, Dec 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite

